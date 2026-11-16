In Russia, one of the stanzas from Alexander Pushkin’s poem “Winter Evening” has been removed from the third-grade “Literary Reading” textbook. In the shortened excerpt, the poet addresses his nanny with a proposal to have a drink to get rid of sadness. This was reported by Meduza.

The poem was presented in a shortened version

A reader noticed the omission when her son was assigned to memorize the poem at school. The textbook states that the work is presented with abridgements. Overall, one of the four stanzas of “Winter Evening” was removed.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Pushkin wrote “Winter Evening” in 1825 while in exile in Mikhaylovskoye. The work was first published in 1829.

The publisher’s position

The Prosveshcheniye publishing house stated that, when preparing educational materials, it takes established requirements into account, including the requirement not to allow information that encourages alcohol consumption. The publisher also stressed that abridging classical works in textbooks is common practice, allowing for the age of students to be taken into account.

Read us on