In Russia, the authorities of the aggressor state have introduced a procedure for transferring to the state funds from bank accounts and deposits of deceased citizens for whom no heirs have been found. This concerns rubles, foreign currency, and precious metals. Vladimir Putin issued the corresponding decree in early November.

As Meduza reports, the document justifies the decision by the need to ensure “economic security.” The decree refers to the law on countermeasures against the “unfriendly actions” of the United States and other states.

Who the procedure will apply to

The state will be able to receive the savings of a Russian citizen if three conditions are met simultaneously: the person died more than five years ago and was deregistered from tax records due to death, no inheritance case was opened regarding their property, and the Federal Bailiff Service has no information about their debts.

The procedure was introduced before amendments to legislation were made. By April 1, 2027, the Russian government must submit proposals for a legislative procedure to identify and register escheated property. At the same time, the decree already defines the sequence of actions for the tax service, the state property management agency, the notarial chamber, the bailiff service, and banks.

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Time limits and heirs’ rights

According to Meduza’s calculations, even if all institutions involved use the maximum time limits at every stage, by mid-March 2027 banks must transfer to the state the ruble equivalent of unclaimed savings.

If heirs appear after that, they will have to go to court to restore the deadline for accepting the inheritance. After a person learns about the inheritance, they have six months to file an application with the court. If the decision is positive, the heir will receive in rubles an amount equivalent to the funds credited to the federal budget: banks will not transfer foreign currency or precious metals directly to the state.

The volume of potential revenues is unknown. In 2009, Sberbank Deputy Chairman Dmitry Davydov estimated the volume of “dormant” deposits at approximately 200 billion rubles, while in 2018 an unnamed banker told Kommersant that the possible amount was nearly 1.5 trillion rubles. These estimates concerned unclaimed deposits in general and did not necessarily belong to deceased people.

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