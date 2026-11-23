Murmansk Region Governor Andrei Chibis was detained in Moscow on suspicion of fraud, embezzlement and illegal currency operations. The Moscow Times reported this, citing the Interior Ministry of the Russian Federation, an aggressor state.

Suspicions of embezzlement

Russian Interior Ministry spokesperson Irina Volk said investigators suspect Chibis and several other individuals of stealing more than 39 million rubles from the budget of the regional Ministry of Construction. Investigators also believe that more than 1 billion rubles allocated for the reconstruction of the road between the Arctic cities of Apatity and Kirovsk may have been embezzled.

According to Volk, law enforcement officers are also checking possible transfers of funds to foreign bank accounts using forged documents. Russian state news agency TASS was the first to report Chibis's detention, citing law enforcement sources. A source for the newspaper Kommersant claimed that the official was questioned in Moscow.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Other proceedings in the region

Murmansk Region Information Policy Minister Irina Brinkova said that Chibis arrived in Moscow on a planned business trip and gave testimony in connection with the recent detentions of regional officials. Investigators conducted unspecified procedural actions in the regional government building, while law enforcement officers had earlier visited the regional Ministry of Construction.

Several criminal cases involving officials and company executives have been opened in Murmansk Region in recent weeks. In particular, an investigation into Andranik Musatyan, head of the regional water utility, is ongoing, while Arseniy Filippov, deputy head of the Pechengsky District, was detained. Chibis has headed Murmansk Region since 2019; before that, he was Russia's deputy minister of construction, housing and utilities.

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