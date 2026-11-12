In Russia, an aggressor state, a court sentenced journalist and Meduza contributor Asya Zolnikova in absentia to two and a half years in prison. According to the Moscow prosecutor’s office, she was charged with participating in the activities of an organization that the Russian authorities have designated as “undesirable.” Meduza notes that the case was linked to her work for the outlet.

Previous administrative fine

In 2024, Zolnikova was already fined for a similar administrative offense. According to her lawyer, the basis for those proceedings was her article for Meduza about how recent wars had changed the appearance of cities in different countries around the world.

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The Moscow prosecutor’s office said that two more articles by the journalist were subsequently published on the outlet’s website. However, the agency did not specify which materials were involved.

Search at the journalist’s mother’s home

In June, security forces searched the home of Zolnikova’s mother. The source provides no further details regarding the search.

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