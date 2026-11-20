In Romania, Finance Minister Alexandru Nazare said that the country’s target budget deficit for 2027 will be set at a level approaching 5% of GDP. He said this at a conference on November 19, Romania Insider reports.

Budget preparation

According to Nazare, the process of preparing the 2027 state budget has already begun. The deficit target will be determined after assessing and consolidating budget revenues and expenditures. The minister linked the setting of this benchmark specifically to the results of such calculations.

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Budget preparation, the assessment of revenues and expenditures, and the setting of the deficit benchmark are, according to his description, consecutive stages of one process.

Public investment

Nazare also said that public investments without an economic multiplier effect will be discontinued. He was referring specifically to public investments that do not have such an effect. The report does not provide a list of such investments, the timeframe for their discontinuation, or the scale of possible cuts.

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