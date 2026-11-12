Romanian prosecutors from DIICOT have charged Călin Georgescu and Ionel Rusen in a fraud case. This was reported by Romania Insider.

Essence of the charges

According to prosecutors, both are accused of defrauding a businessman of more than €1 million. They are also charged with forming an organized criminal group and fraud with particularly serious consequences, committed in a continuing form.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Pretrial detention

Georgescu is a former Romanian presidential candidate, while Rusen is a businessman. According to the publication, both have been held in pretrial detention since the end of September. The prosecution announced the charges on Thursday, November 12. Romania Insider describes Georgescu as a pro-Russian politician.

The caption accompanying the photo published by the outlet states that Georgescu is leaving the Bucharest Court of Appeal on September 29, 2026.

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