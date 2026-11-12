+5° Kyiv +6° Warsaw +12° Washington
$ 45.58 € 50.56 zł 11.48
$ 45.58 € 50.56 zł 11.48
+5° Kyiv +6° Warsaw +12° Washington
News Around the World

Georgescu and Rusen charged with fraud exceeding €1 million in Romania — Romania Insider

Fedir Kryshtovskyi 12 November 2026 14:32
Georgescu and Rusen charged with fraud exceeding €1 million in Romania — Romania Insider

Romanian prosecutors from DIICOT have charged Călin Georgescu and Ionel Rusen in a fraud case. This was reported by Romania Insider.

Essence of the charges

According to prosecutors, both are accused of defrauding a businessman of more than €1 million. They are also charged with forming an organized criminal group and fraud with particularly serious consequences, committed in a continuing form.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Pretrial detention

Georgescu is a former Romanian presidential candidate, while Rusen is a businessman. According to the publication, both have been held in pretrial detention since the end of September. The prosecution announced the charges on Thursday, November 12. Romania Insider describes Georgescu as a pro-Russian politician.

The caption accompanying the photo published by the outlet states that Georgescu is leaving the Bucharest Court of Appeal on September 29, 2026.

Read us on
Download our app