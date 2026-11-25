In Romania, prosecutors dealing with organized crime have charged five men in a case involving fake images allegedly showing Nicușor Dan at a secret meeting before the first round of the 2025 presidential election.

Charges against five men

According to Romania Insider, the defendants, aged between 26 and 53, are accused of forming an organized criminal group and inciting the dissemination of false information. The case has been referred to the Bucharest Court of Appeal.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Publication before the vote

Then-presidential candidate Elena Lasconi published the images on Facebook three days before the vote. The Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism said that the defendants staged a meeting that never actually took place.

According to the investigation, the men persuaded Lasconi to share the materials without informing her that the images had been falsified. Romania Insider reported on the case, citing the Agerpres agency.

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