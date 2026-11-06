Romania reports new bomb threats against aircraft — RMF24

In Romania, intelligence services reported threats to plant explosives on two more aircraft. One of the KLM flights bound for Tel Aviv landed in Bucharest. The pilots requested that the aircraft undergo a pyrotechnic inspection, RMF24 reports.

Flight checks in Bucharest

Earlier, a similar threat was received concerning a Wizz Air aircraft operating a flight from Milan to Bucharest, as well as an Air Serbia aircraft on the Belgrade—Bucharest route. Romanian intelligence services reported the new messages late Thursday evening.

That same day, false bomb threats also affected Aer Lingus, LOT, Wizz Air, Finnair, EasyJet and Iberia flights. Some aircraft were escorted by fighter jets, while others underwent additional checks after landing.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

A series of alerts in Europe

According to Reuters, none of the countries has yet named those who may be behind these threats. On Thursday, London Heathrow and Birmingham airports also received threat reports. Heathrow's administration said the information received was deemed not credible and did not pose a danger to passengers, crew or aircraft.

At Birmingham Airport, security procedures were introduced after the threat was received, in cooperation with emergency services and other partners. Two days earlier, threats had been received concerning Ryanair flights from Manchester to Murcia, from Lisbon to Rome, from Dublin to Rome and Sofia. The reports also concerned SAS flights from Copenhagen to Warsaw, LOT flights from London Heathrow to Warsaw, and Wizz Air flights from Bergamo to Sofia. All of these alerts proved to be false.

On Monday, a Wizz Air aircraft flying from London to Sofia was diverted to Budapest after a report of a bomb on board. The threat was not confirmed at the time.

Read us on