In Romania, on November 26, the prosecutor handling the case initiated criminal prosecution against a member of parliament over alleged public incitement. George Simion, leader of the opposition Alliance for the Union of Romanians, confirmed the change in his procedural status after leaving the General Prosecutor’s Office.

Prosecutor’s statement

Romania’s General Prosecutor’s Office did not name the member of parliament in its statement. At the same time, Simion confirmed that it concerned him. As Romania Insider reports, citing the Agerpres agency, on November 26, 2026, the prosecutor formally initiated criminal prosecution against the lawmaker over alleged public incitement.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Grounds for the case

The case is linked to a Facebook video that Simion posted after election officials rejected Călin Georgescu’s candidacy in the presidential election in March 2025.

Further steps

Prosecutors have not yet decided whether to send the case to court. Romania Insider describes the Alliance for the Union of Romanians as an ultranationalist opposition party and Simion as its president.

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