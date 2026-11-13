In Romania, DIICOT prosecutors are investigating a case involving the alleged import of around 66,000 tonnes of oil through the Port of Constanța using forged documents. According to a preliminary assessment, the smuggling and tax fraud scheme may have caused losses of nearly 80 million Romanian lei since 2023.

Searches in several counties

On Friday, November 13, DIICOT prosecutors conducted 46 searches in several counties as part of the case, Romania Insider reports. The searches targeted members of the management of the state-owned company Oil Terminal, customs officers, and employees of anti-fraud bodies.

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The origin of the fuel has not been established

The evidence available at this stage does not establish that the fuel involved in the case originated in Russia. The stated amount is a preliminary estimate of possible losses, while the import of oil and the use of forged documents are described in the source as alleged.

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