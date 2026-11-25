In Romania, the cost of hull insurance for vessels operating on the Danube and in the Black Sea waters, where navigation is permitted up to 20 nautical miles from the coast, has increased by more than 50%. This concerns hull insurance, which does not include third-party liability or war risk coverage, Romania Insider reports.

Insurance coverage for voyages

According to the publication, vessels cannot make voyages without insurance, including war risk coverage. Insurers and reinsurers have begun introducing increasingly stringent conditions regarding the territories covered by policies.

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Risk of navigation restrictions

Georgea Saracin, claims and insurance manager at Romanian broker Verasig Broker, stated that such restrictions create a real risk that navigation may become impossible in the Sulina and Sfântu Gheorghe areas, as well as near Constanța. According to her, the risk may extend to Black Sea waters up to 20 nautical miles from the coast.

Romania Insider notes that Verasig Broker is one of the few Romanian intermediaries working directly in marine insurance. The publication cites Economica.net, which quotes Saracin.

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