In Romania, all ministries have submitted the data needed to prepare the state budget for 2027. According to Romania Insider, Finance Minister Alexandru Nazare said this on November 26 after a meeting with representatives of the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Economic and Financial Affairs.

Budget preparation

According to Nazare, the Ministry of Finance is at an advanced stage of preparing the 2027 budget. He said that the ministry is finalizing fiscal measures that are to form the basis of next year’s budget plan.

The minister wrote on Facebook that all ministries had already provided data for drafting the budget. Economica.net reported Nazare’s statement.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Recovery plan and investments

The meeting also discussed the financial closure of Romania’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan, the budgetary implications of the latest payment requests, and financing opportunities for investments already being implemented.

Nazare noted that outstanding commitments need to be assessed accurately before the 2027 budget is finalized.

Read us on