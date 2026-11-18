A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck Romania during the night of November 18 in the Vrancea seismic region. According to Romania Insider, two people were injured, while several other residents experienced panic attacks.

Epicenter and casualties

The National Institute for Earth Physics reported that the tremors were recorded at 2:48 a.m. at a depth of 120.8 kilometers. The epicenter was located 48 kilometers south of Focșani, 61 kilometers south of Buzău, and 90 kilometers northeast of Ploiești.

The earthquake was felt in Bucharest, as well as in Focșani, Buzău, Brașov, Constanța, Brăila, and Galați. In Galați County, seven calls were made to the 112 emergency number after the tremors. One person was injured when a cabinet door struck them during evacuation. In the city of Râmnicu Sărat in Buzău County, a woman was injured by falling furniture.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Inspections found no damage

Romania's Department for Emergency Situations completed inspections in Brăila, Buzău, Covasna, Galați, Iași, Neamț, Vrancea, and Vaslui counties, as well as in Bucharest. According to the agency, no material damage was recorded during the inspections.

Authorities urged residents to remain calm and follow safety rules, as aftershocks are possible. Some Android users received notifications from Google's system, which uses smartphone accelerometers to detect seismic activity and can send warnings several seconds before seismic waves arrive. Romanian services stressed that these messages were not sent through the state RO-ALERT system, which does not provide advance warnings for earthquakes.

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