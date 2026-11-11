In Saxony, Germany, unauthorized individuals may have been able to read radio messages from emergency medical services and firefighters for years. According to media reports, these messages contained patients’ personal and medical data.

What data may have been accessible

As Der Spiegel reports, unauthorized individuals may have been able to see patients’ diagnoses, names and addresses. The publication describes the situation as a large-scale leak of medical data in Saxony’s emergency response services.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

LKA investigation

The circumstances of the alleged leak are being examined by the Saxony State Criminal Police Office, or LKA. The investigation concerns radio communications used by the state’s emergency medical services and fire departments.

Der Spiegel does not specify who exactly may have gained unauthorized access to the messages or under what circumstances this occurred. The publication reports the information about possible access lasting for years with a caveat.

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