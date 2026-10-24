On October 22, El Salvador's Prosecutor General's Office filed formal charges in a San Salvador court against 564 alleged leaders of the Barrio 18 gang. The case includes 14,497 charges concerning events from 2012 to 2026. As The Rio Times reports, the materials were submitted to Judge No. 3 of the Fifth Court Against Organized Crime in the country's capital.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, 474 defendants are in custody, while another 90 will be tried in absentia. They are members of two Barrio 18 factions — Sureños and Revolucionarios. The charges include rebellion, participation in a criminal structure, aggravated murder, aggravated extortion, and terrorism.

Possible life sentences

Local outlet Diario El Salvador reported that prosecutors are seeking life sentences. At the same time, the Prosecutor General's Office statement refers to life or exemplary sentences. Deputy Attorney General Max Muñoz said that participation in a terrorist group carries life imprisonment.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Life imprisonment in El Salvador became possible after a constitutional reform took effect on April 3, 2026. It is provided for murder, rape, and terrorism. Under the new rules, every life sentence must be reviewed after 25–40 years and then every five years. At the same time, the source does not report how the court will apply these rules to charges concerning events dating back to 2012.

Case episodes

The Prosecutor General's Office links eight terrorism charges to attacks on state institutions, including the 2015 attacks on a police station in Quezaltepeque and the Isidro Menéndez Judicial Center in San Salvador. The materials also include 269 episodes connected, according to the investigation, with murder, extortion, arms trafficking, human trafficking, and other crimes.

This case is being heard after a mass trial involving 485 alleged MS-13 gang leaders. The government of President Nayib Bukele is operating under a state of emergency to combat gangs, introduced in March 2022. The filing of charges does not mean that guilt has been established by a court.

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