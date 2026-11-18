In San Francisco, United States, the average order value on the luxury watch marketplace Bezel amounted to $14,350 this year — about $2,000 more than the average in other cities. Bezel co-founder and CEO Quaid Walker reported this in a column for Fortune. He noted that the sales, order-size and price figures in the article come from the platform’s own data.

According to Walker, Bezel’s sales in San Francisco more than doubled this year and increased by about sevenfold over two years. The share of orders above $25,000 in the city was about 14%, twice the figure in other locations. In 2024, the average order from San Francisco was about 30% lower than Bezel’s average in other places.

Demand for rare models

The column’s author links interest in expensive watches to the growing wealth of technology-sector employees and investors, particularly in artificial intelligence. In his view, buyers are increasingly drawn to rare items that can signal taste and access to exclusive goods.

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As an example, Walker cited Sam Altman’s order for seven custom OpenAI watches from the independent Swiss brand Vanguart. Each of them had a six-figure price tag. He also noted that the price of the steel Patek Philippe Aquanaut 5167 model rose by about 35% this year, according to Bezel data.

High-value sales and auctions

Walker said that from August through October, the platform set a new record for an individual sale every month. In October, a Richard Mille watch was sold on Bezel for $4.1 million. Earlier in November, auction house Phillips held a sale that the author called the largest watch auction in history: total sales amounted to $112.3 million, while the most expensive lot was an F.P. Journe watch sold for $10.59 million.

According to data from the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry cited by Walker, the physical volume of watch exports has declined by about 43% since 2016, while the value of exports has risen by about 32%. The author also noted interest in other expensive categories, including art, collectibles, old wine, cars and bags with waiting lists.

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