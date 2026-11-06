Legislative assembly elections in the Malaysian state of Sarawak will be held on December 12. More than 2 million voters will be able to take part in the vote, Channel NewsAsia reports, citing Malaysia’s Election Commission.

Voting schedule

Candidate nominations are scheduled for November 28, while early voting will take place on December 8. The Sarawak Legislative Assembly was dissolved on October 26, paving the way for the state’s 13th election to be held within 60 days.

The commission decided on the voting date at a meeting chaired by its head, Ramlan Harun. The Sarawak Legislative Assembly has 82 seats and is the largest in Malaysia.

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Balance of power

In the previous election in 2021, the Gabungan Parti Sarawak coalition won 76 seats. The then opposition Parti Sarawak Bersatu won four seats, while the Democratic Action Party won two. Parti Sarawak Bersatu dissolved in 2024: three of its former lawmakers joined the Progressive Democratic Party, which is part of Gabungan Parti Sarawak, while another became an independent lawmaker.

Gabungan Parti Sarawak chairman and Sarawak Prime Minister Abang Johari Openg said the coalition would contest all 82 seats. The Democratic Action Party, which is part of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s Pakatan Harapan coalition, said it intended to contest seven seats in the Kuching and Bau areas and did not rule out running in an eighth.

The election will take place amid Sarawak’s push for greater autonomy within the Malaysian federation. The state government is seeking broader control over its own affairs, including after acquiring an airline and bringing a port and a bank under its control. Sarawak also seeks regulatory control over oil and gas reserves through Petroleum Sarawak Bhd, which is wholly owned by the state government.

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