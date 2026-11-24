Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr defeated Qatar's Al-Sadd 2-1 in an AFC Champions League Elite match in Riyadh. Joao Felix scored the decisive goal with an overhead kick. Thanks to this victory, the team rose to fifth place in the tournament's West league table, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Goals by Ronaldo and Felix

Al-Nassr took the lead in the 13th minute: Cristiano Ronaldo converted a penalty awarded after a foul on the Portuguese forward in the penalty area. Nine minutes later, Mohammed Waad equalized.

In first-half stoppage time, Waad was sent off for spitting at Nawaf Bu Washl, leaving Al-Sadd a man down. In the seventh minute of the second half, Felix beat goalkeeper Meshaal Barsham with an overhead kick from inside the penalty area.

After the match, Felix noted that every point in this tournament is important. According to him, Al-Nassr have collected nine points and moved closer to their goal of reaching the next stage.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Al-Qadsiah victory

In another match, Saudi Arabia's Al-Qadsiah, coached by Brendan Rodgers, thrashed the UAE's Shabab Al-Ahli 5-1 and moved up to second place. Julian Quinones and Tijjani Reijnders each scored twice.

Quinones scored in the third and 13th minutes, while Reijnders found the net in the 61st and 77th. Matheusao reduced the deficit in the 71st minute, and Abdullah Al-Salem set the final score four minutes before the end of the match.

The top eight of the 16 teams will advance to the next stage in March. The tournament's quarter-finals, semi-finals and final are scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia in April and May.

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