Kenyan woman sentenced to 100 lashes in Saudi Arabia — RMF24

In Saudi Arabia, Kenyan citizen Esther Wanjiru Mutoni was sentenced to 100 lashes for giving birth to a child out of wedlock. The verdict was handed down in October. This was reported by RMF24.

Pregnancy became grounds for the case

Mutoni worked in Saudi Arabia as a domestic helper and cared for children. She became pregnant during a brief relationship with an Egyptian citizen, who subsequently left the country. According to the outlet, the child’s father will not bear responsibility in this case.

The authorities learned of the situation after the woman gave birth in a hospital. Medical institutions in the country are required to report such cases. Human rights organizations note that rules on extramarital sexual relations are applied primarily to women, as pregnancy may be evidence of a violation.

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Punishment under Sharia norms

According to the Do Bold organization, cited by RMF24, many unmarried women in Saudi Arabia give birth at home to avoid hospitals reporting them to the authorities.

As the outlet notes, Sharia provides for 100 lashes for prohibited sexual relations involving people who are not married, and stoning for married people. At the same time, Sharia is not a single codified law: its interpretations, including those concerning evidence and the application of punishments, differ among schools of Muslim law.

RMF24 also notes that corporal punishment is provided for by the legislation of only some Muslim states, including Saudi Arabia, Iran and Afghanistan, as well as certain regions of Nigeria and Indonesia. Such punishments are not enforced everywhere in practice.

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