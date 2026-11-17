In Saudi Arabia, the number of carried-out death sentences in 2026 has reached 211 following the executions of Jawad Abdullah Qureiris and Fadhel Hassan al-Safwani in the Eastern Province. According to AFP calculations reported by Deutsche Welle, 100 of those executed were Saudi citizens, while the rest were foreigners.

Saudi authorities said that Qureiris and al-Safwani were convicted of terrorism-related crimes. In 2011, al-Safwani was one of the organizers of peaceful protests for civil rights and the release of detainees. Qureiris, who was a minor at the time, took part in one such demonstration in the city of Qatif.

Sentence despite the UN position

The UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention called for Qureiris’s release in November 2024, recognizing his detention as arbitrary. The finding also concerned four other men: Qureiris became the fourth among them to be executed. According to human rights organizations, Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court upheld the death sentence of the fifth defendant, Yusef al-Manasif.

According to AFP, 126 of the 211 people executed this year were convicted of drug trafficking, while another 17 were convicted of terrorism-related crimes. Human Rights Watch reported that Saudi authorities executed five migrants from Ethiopia in July for non-violent drug-related offenses.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Human rights advocates’ assessments

Human Rights Watch representative Ahmed Benchemsi told Deutsche Welle that at least 356 people were executed in the country in 2025, a record figure. According to him, Saudi Arabia has executed more than 2,000 people over the past decade.

Human rights organization ALQST believes that the country’s authorities are using the war in Iran and regional tensions to intensify repression, including against the Shiite minority. At the same time, Neil Quilliam, an expert at the London-based think tank Chatham House, cautioned that it is difficult to prove a direct causal link between the conflict and changes in the human rights sphere.

Flogging punishment

Human rights groups also reported on the sentence handed down to a Kenyan domestic worker: she was sentenced to 100 lashes for giving birth to a child outside marriage. The Saudi Human Rights Commission had not responded to Deutsche Welle’s request at the time of publication.

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