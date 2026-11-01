Saudi Civil Defense reported that the danger in the city of Abha and the Khamis Mushait governorate in southwestern Saudi Arabia has passed. Earlier on Sunday, residents of both areas were warned about a potential threat.

Emergency alerts

As Anadolu Agency reports, Saudi Civil Defense published separate messages on the social media platform X concerning Abha and Khamis Mushait. The alerts were disseminated through the National Early Warning Platform for Emergencies.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

In subsequent posts, the agency said that the threat in both locations had passed. Its nature was not specified, and there were no reports of casualties or damage.

Tensions around Yemen

The warnings came amid intensified fighting between the Houthi group and the Saudi Arabia-led coalition, which supports Yemen's internationally recognized government. According to the agency, Saudi Arabia has repeatedly come under Houthi missile and drone attacks in recent weeks.

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