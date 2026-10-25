In Saudi Arabia, two people were injured after debris from two ballistic missiles, which, according to Saudi authorities, were launched by the Houthis toward the south of the kingdom, fell to the ground. According to civil defense, the missiles were intercepted and destroyed, after which debris fell in two governorates.

Damage in two governorates

As reported by Anadolu Agency, civil defense units arrived at the sites where debris fell in the governorates of Khamis Mushait and Ahad Rafidah. Three residential buildings and seven vehicles were damaged.

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A civil defense spokesperson said that those injured include a Saudi citizen and an Asian resident. His statement was carried by the official Saudi Press Agency. The Houthis did not provide an immediate comment.

Coalition statement

Earlier that day, the Saudi Arabia-led coalition, which supports Yemen's internationally recognized government, said it had intercepted and destroyed 12 missiles and two drones launched by the Houthis toward the kingdom.

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