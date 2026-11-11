Saudi Arabia opens coral restoration center — Asharq Al-Awsat

King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) has opened a large complex for coral cultivation and research on the Red Sea coast in Saudi Arabia as part of the KAUST Coral Restoration Initiative. According to Asharq Al-Awsat, the land-based nursery and research campus are expected to grow up to 360,000 corals annually.

Plans through 2040

The initiative envisages planting more than 2 million corals across 100 hectares of reefs near Shusha Island by 2030. By 2040, KAUST plans to establish a resilient reef ecosystem there. The facility’s opening was announced at COP31 in Antalya.

The publication calls the facility the world’s largest coral restoration center. KAUST notes that Red Sea corals live in some of the warmest and saltiest waters on the planet, so they will be studied to find ways to improve reef resilience to warming waters.

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Nurseries, research and a digital model

The restoration system includes land-based and marine nurseries, as well as more than 50 research programs. They cover probiotics for corals, corals resilient to rising temperatures, robotics, and artificial intelligence-based modeling.

A separate component is eCoral, an AI-based digital twin of the reef ecosystem that helps determine where and how to plant corals and monitor their condition. Saudi scientists, divers and aquarists are involved in the work. The initiative also cooperates with the international CORDAP platform, which accelerates the development of scientific and technological solutions for the conservation and restoration of coral reefs.

According to KAUST, coral reefs provide habitat for about a quarter of all marine species, protect coastlines from storms, and support the livelihoods of more than 500 million people.

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