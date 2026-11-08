In Saudi Arabia, the kingdom-led coalition said it intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched by Yemen’s Houthis toward the capital, Riyadh. Before explosions were heard in the city, Saudi civil defense issued a warning for the Riyadh region and later reported that the threat had passed, The National reports.

Two more missiles intercepted

Later, the coalition also reported intercepting and destroying two cruise missiles. According to the coalition, they were aimed at Riyadh and southern areas of Saudi Arabia.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said that the group carried out six operations using ballistic and cruise missiles and drones against targets in Saudi Arabia and Yemen.

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Claims about the targets of the attacks

According to Saree, the targets included King Khalid International Airport and Aramco facilities in Riyadh and Khurais, as well as pumping station No. 8 in Dawadmi. He also claimed that Houthi forces attacked Saudi military personnel in Najran, as well as in the Yemeni provinces of Al-Jawf and Marib, reporting numerous deaths and injuries.

Hostilities resumed after a UN-mediated truce that had largely held since 2022. The day before, Yemen’s Houthi-controlled Health Ministry said that at least 33 people had been killed in Saudi airstrikes near Sanaa. Saudi authorities said they were checking this information.

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