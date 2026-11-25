A projectile struck the port of Jazan in southwestern Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, which, according to the Saudi Arabia-led coalition, was launched by Yemen’s Houthi group. The incident caused minor damage, and no civilians were injured, Anadolu Agency reports.

Coalition statement

Coalition spokesman Major General Turki al-Maliki said on X that the projectile fell within the port area. According to him, minor damage was recorded as a result of the incident, and there were no reports of civilian injuries.

Al-Maliki added that authorities are determining the type of projectile used in the attack.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Port near Yemen

Jazan is located on the Red Sea coast near the border with Yemen. According to the agency, the city has repeatedly come under Houthi missile and drone attacks amid an escalation in hostilities.

The report also notes that the latest incident occurred amid a series of Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia’s civilian and economic infrastructure, including airports and facilities in Riyadh. Saudi Arabia leads a military coalition that supports Yemen’s internationally recognized government in its confrontation with the Houthis, who have controlled the country’s capital, Sanaa, since September 2014.

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