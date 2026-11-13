Saudi Arabia says it destroyed 2 Houthi drones — Anadolu Agency

The Saudi-led coalition said it intercepted and destroyed two drones launched by Yemen’s Houthi movement on Thursday, November 12. According to the coalition, one was destroyed over the Riyadh area and the other over Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province, Anadolu Agency reports.

Coalition spokesperson’s statement

Coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki reported the interception of the drones on social media platform X. He said that both aircraft had been destroyed. No additional information about the drones or possible damage was immediately available.

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War in Yemen

Fighting between Yemen’s government forces and the Houthis resumed in July. According to the UN, 12,000 people have since been killed or injured. The resumption of hostilities interrupted a period of relative calm that had lasted since April 2022 and worsened Yemen’s humanitarian crisis amid population displacement.

The conflict in Yemen has continued since September 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and several provinces. In March 2015, an Arab coalition led by Saudi Arabia intervened in support of the Yemeni government.

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