In the Mundafan area in southern Saudi Arabia, archaeologists investigated the Uruk al-Julaybah site, which is about 125,000 years old. Stone tools, fossil remains of animals and plants were found there, indicating the existence of lakes, grassy plains and rich fauna in an area that is now desert, ScienceDaily reports.

Ancient Lake Mundafan

Using satellite terrain modelling, researchers reconstructed an ancient freshwater lake with an area of approximately 340 square kilometres and a depth of up to 29 metres. The conclusions are based on data on deposits, terrain and the remains of aquatic organisms. The lake was likely a stable freshwater environment surrounded by open grassy areas and vegetation.

At more than 130 locations, scientists identified over 500 fossil specimens of plants and animals, including invertebrates. Animals that inhabited the region included hippopotamuses, extinct long-horned buffaloes, camels, Arabian oryxes, gazelles and ostriches.

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Stone tools and plant traces

At the main excavation site, archaeologists collected 5,511 stone tools longer than 2 centimetres. More than 98% of the artefacts were made of flint. Analysis showed the use of the Levallois technique, in which stone was prepared to obtain pre-planned flakes.

Some of the tools retained traces of plant materials. Resin and woody material indicate that some stone points may have been attached to handles or shafts to make hunting weapons. Researchers also recorded signs of processing tubers, shrubs and palm leaves.

Some of the identified plant traces are associated with species containing toxic compounds. Scientists cautiously suggest that hunters may have used such substances in hunting technologies, but stress the preliminary nature of this interpretation. The study was conducted by the Saudi Heritage Commission, King Abdullah University of Science and Technology and Griffith University; the results were published in the journal Science.

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