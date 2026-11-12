Archaeologists have discovered more than 5,500 stone artifacts in southern Saudi Arabia, including points bearing traces of substances associated with a poisonous plant. The finds were made on the shore of the ancient lake of Uruq al-Jalibah in the Rub' al Khali desert, Live Science reports.

An ancient lake in the desert

Researchers studied an area whose name translates as “sand dunes of the watering place.” Today, it is a hot and extremely arid region with large sand dunes. However, in the past, there was a freshwater lake here covering about 340 square kilometers and reaching depths of up to 29 meters.

Fossil remains indicate that hippos, buffalo, ostriches, camels, gazelles and oryx lived around the body of water. Palms, reeds, trees and shrubs also grew there. Scientists suggest that early modern humans used these resources for food and other needs.

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Traces of hunting and plant substances

Some stone points bear impact damage consistent with hunting large animals. Microscopic analysis also revealed traces of animal tissue near the tips. The location of the tools coincided with concentrations of animal bones, which, according to the study’s authors, indicates that the shore was used for hunting and processing prey.

Several points contained chemical residues associated with Schimper’s poison bush, Acokanthera schimperi. This plant is widespread in East and Central Africa and in the south of the Arabian Peninsula; historically, its extracts were used to poison spear and arrow tips. The authors believe the artifacts may be the oldest evidence of poison being used in hunting weapons, but they did not establish exactly how the poison was prepared or whether it was effective.

Dating limitations

The study was published in the journal Science. The scientists associate the age of the site with a period about 125,000 years ago and suggest that it may have been used by Homo sapiens, although no human remains were found there. At the same time, archaeologist Jeffrey Rose, who was not involved in the work, noted that all the stone artifacts were collected from the surface rather than from dated layers. Therefore, 125,000 years is the maximum possible age for the tools, not a conclusively established date.

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