In Gaza City, in the Gaza Strip, a solidarity rally was held at the fishing port in the west of the city in support of planned labor protests by port workers in different countries. Participants opposed the use of ports and supply chains to support Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip.

Actions at 113 ports

The work stoppages and demonstrations of varying duration planned for Friday are expected, according to the organizers’ estimates, to involve more than 25 trade unions representing workers at 113 ports in 22 countries and territories. As Anadolu Agency reports, participants in these actions will call for an end to the transportation of weapons and military equipment through civilian ports to conflict zones.

Participants in the gathering in Gaza conveyed words of support to port workers and seafarers, recognizing their actions against the use of civilian infrastructure to support Israeli military operations. Sumud initiatives spokesperson Nur Saad said that the global labor actions are intended to prevent the use of state resources and funds for the war economy and armaments. According to her, participants instead call for these resources to be directed toward people’s needs.

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Fishermen’s appeal

Zakaria Bakr, president of the General Union of Fisheries and Marine Production Workers, said that the rally was intended to convey a message from Palestinian fishermen to port workers around the world and thank them for their solidarity. According to him, fishermen in the Gaza Strip have had no access to the sea for more than three years and during this period have faced killings, injuries, arrests, and the destruction of property.

Bakr called for fishermen to regain the ability to work and for international solidarity actions to continue. The report notes that Israeli restrictions continue to prevent Palestinian fishermen from going out to sea amid a severe humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

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