Health authorities in the Gaza Strip, Palestine, declared an epidemic alert on November 24 due to a sharp increase in meningitis cases. More than 533 cases of infection and four deaths have been recorded there since mid-October. This was reported by UPI.

Infants are affected most often

Children under the age of one account for 71% of all infected people registered since October. Newborns account for 13% of cases. About 73% of patients are displaced Palestinians.

World Health Organization spokesperson Christian Lindmeier said in Geneva that the number of infections began rising rapidly in the second half of October and continues to increase. The highest number of cases was recorded in Gaza City and Khan Younis.

Lack of diagnostic resources

The Gaza Strip Ministry of Health reported 272 meningitis cases in October alone. By comparison, between 30 and 50 infections were recorded there in a typical month.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Ministry representative Nidal Ghoneim said the spread of the disease poses a threat to the lives of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians, including children. According to him, 15 Palestinians have died of meningitis since the beginning of the year.

According to the WHO, the number of suspected viral meningitis cases is nearly four times higher than in the corresponding period of 2025, while suspected bacterial infections have increased more than fourfold. The WHO and the local Ministry of Health are monitoring the outbreak, but a shortage of laboratory resources makes it difficult to determine whether patients have bacterial or viral meningitis.

Overcrowded shelters, limited access to safe drinking water, damaged sanitation infrastructure and the deterioration of the healthcare system increase the population’s vulnerability to infectious diseases.

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