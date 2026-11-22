Three Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip. Anadolu Agency reported this, citing medical sources. The agency described the attacks as another violation of the ceasefire agreement concluded last year.

At the same time, Anadolu Agency's figures on the number of injured people are inconsistent. The first paragraph mentions four casualties, including a child. However, descriptions of individual incidents report at least nine people injured.

Attacks near Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis

According to a medical source, a 50-year-old man was killed when an Israeli drone dropped a munition near the Al-Matahin intersection east of Deir al-Balah. Another Palestinian died from wounds sustained during an overnight strike on a displacement camp in Al-Mawasi, west of Khan Younis. According to the agency, five people were injured then.

A third Palestinian died from wounds after an Israeli drone strike in the Al-Maslah area southwest of Khan Younis. A 12-year-old boy also sustained a back injury when Israeli forces opened fire toward the Al-Sikka area in central Khan Younis.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Shelling in the north and east of the Gaza Strip

In Bir al-Naaja, west of Jabalia, an Israeli drone struck a group of civilians, according to Anadolu Agency. Three people were injured, one of them in critical condition.

The agency also reported that Israeli military vehicles fired intensively toward tents for displaced people east of Khan Younis, while artillery shelled nearby areas. The Israeli army also demolished Palestinian buildings and other structures east of the “yellow line” — the boundary for the withdrawal of Israeli forces during the first phase of the ceasefire agreement. Israeli military boats shelled the coast of Gaza City.

According to Gaza's Health Ministry, 1,675 Palestinians have been killed and another 6,095 injured as a result of ceasefire violations since October 10, 2025. Anadolu Agency also notes that more than 74,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip and over 176,000 injured since October 2023.

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