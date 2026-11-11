Ahmed Nabhan, a Palestinian man, lost his wife and children in the Gaza Strip in Palestine, Der Spiegel reports. The publication released a photograph of Nabhan after the funeral of his wife and children in Jabalia.

Photo caption

The caption states that Nabhan’s wife and children were killed by sand and debris.

The fourth winter of the war

The Der Spiegel report focuses on the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip during the winter period. It says that cold, precipitation and storms are once again causing people’s deaths.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The authors write that this is already the fourth winter since the start of the war. In their view, the deadly consequences of bad weather are linked not only to natural conditions, but above all to politics.

The article was published on November 11, 2026, at 13:53. The text was prepared by Gada Alkurdi and Juliane von Mittelstaedt, while the photographs were taken by Saher Alghorra.

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