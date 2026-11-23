In Jabalia in the Gaza Strip, one staff member of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) was killed and three others were injured in an Israeli strike, according to the agency. Anadolu Agency reported this, citing an UNRWA statement.

Staff members were near a water well

UNRWA Acting Commissioner-General Christian Saunders expressed condolences over the death of the staff member and the injuries to three others. The agency’s statement said the strike occurred near the location where they were working in Jabalia.

According to UNRWA, the staff members were carrying out routine duties near a water well and providing critically important services to the community.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

UNRWA data on losses

The agency called for humanitarian workers to be protected under all circumstances. According to its data, since the start of Israel’s war in Gaza, the number of killed UNRWA staff members and other people supporting its work has risen to 397.

Anadolu Agency also reported that the Israeli army continued attacks in the Palestinian enclave despite a ceasefire agreement that came into force on October 10, 2025. According to the agency, since October 2023, more than 74,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 176,000 injured in the Gaza Strip.

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