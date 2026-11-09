In Sendai, Japan, 203 volunteers are taking part in a program to prevent frailty among older people. The initiative has been operating in the city for its fifth year and involves older people helping their peers maintain their health, The Japan Times reports.

Frailty is a condition in which a person becomes physically and mentally weaker with age, increasing the risk of requiring long-term care. Volunteers conduct screenings at community support centers and during local health events.

Training for new participants

On September 24, practical training for new volunteers was held at the Sendai Choseien nursing home in Aoba Ward. Thirty-one people took part, although 25 places had been planned. Earlier, on September 10, participants completed the lecture component.

During the training, volunteers learned to measure calf circumference, check speech clarity using a device, and perform a one-leg chair-rise test. Experienced participants in the program also joined the training, helping newcomers master these practices.

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More than 100 municipalities in Japan

Frailty screenings were developed by Katsuya Iijima, director of the Institute of Gerontology at the University of Tokyo, and other specialists. A volunteer program to organize such screenings in communities was launched in 2015 in the city of Kashiwa, Chiba Prefecture. Similar initiatives now operate in more than 100 municipalities across Japan.

In Sendai, the program was introduced in fiscal year 2022, starting in the Iwakiri district. Among the 203 registered volunteers are members of eight district groups established through community support centers, as well as people who completed individual training and assist at events in different parts of the city. In fiscal year 2026, the city plans to establish two more district groups, in the Aoba and Taihaku districts.

People aged 65 and older can generally become volunteers. For each participation in screenings, they receive 300 points in the local incentive program for active older residents: one point equals one yen and can be used at participating stores.

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