In Serbia, 140 elected representatives of the Student List are due to take the oath on Tuesday during the first sitting of the new parliament. The movement of political outsiders won the parliamentary elections in October, defeating Aleksandar Vučić’s Serbian Progressive Party. This ends 14 years of rule by Vučić and his party, The Guardian reports.

Formation of the new government

The Student List includes academics, lawyers, researchers and an actor. The government led by Prime Minister Đuro Macut will continue to perform its duties until lawmakers approve the composition of the cabinet proposed by the Student List.

The composition of the future government and the candidate for prime minister have not yet been disclosed. Elected representative and human rights lawyer Sara El Sarag said that the student movement is participating in the selection of government members together with future parliamentarians. According to her, the candidates held meetings and training sessions almost every day to prepare for work in parliament, as most of them are not professional politicians.

El Sarag also did not name a candidate for parliamentary speaker. The speaker of parliament will serve as acting president of Serbia.

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Threats of protests and investigations

After the elections, Vučić, who now leads the opposition, accused the Student List of introducing a regime of undisguised terror. He claims that the movement is allegedly directing prosecutors and police officers loyal to him to carry out unlawful detentions.

Police and prosecutors have carried out a series of detentions of people linked to the Serbian Progressive Party. Prosecutors have, in particular, taken an interest in the owners of an influential construction company over a project at the site of the former Hotel Yugoslavia in Belgrade. The owner of Alta Bank was also arrested. Other people charged include senior police officials accused of abuse of office, as well as people suspected of fraud and violence during the elections.

Vučić is threatening to hold large-scale protests. Raša Nedeljkovic, programme director of Serbia’s election and democracy monitoring organisation CRTA, suggested that the first attempts to disrupt parliament’s work could occur as early as its inaugural sitting. Newly elected lawmakers have up to 90 days from the day of parliament’s first sitting to approve a new government.

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