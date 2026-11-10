In Serbia, the Deposit Insurance Agency has reached an agreement with the state-owned bank Poštanska štedionica on payments of insured deposits to clients of the closed Alta Bank of up to €50,000 per depositor. The dates when payments will begin have not yet been announced. Holders of larger amounts must file claims for the remaining funds with the court as part of bankruptcy proceedings, but the return of this money is not guaranteed, The Moscow Times reports.

Clients lost access to funds

The National Bank of Serbia closed Alta Bank at the end of October. The bank was popular among Russian emigrants in the country: many kept their personal savings, income from businesses in Serbia, and proceeds from the sale of real estate in Russia there.

Clients were not notified in advance about the bank's closure, so information spread through Telegram and acquaintances. In Belgrade, Russian cafes, bookstores and other businesses began accepting cash only because they lost access to card payments and bank accounts.

Alexandra Yakusheva, the owner of the Auditoria bookstore-cafe, said that her establishment had less than €50,000 in Alta Bank. At the same time, she needs to open an account with another bank for the business to resume accepting card payments and settling accounts with suppliers.

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Suspicions regarding the bank's owner

Alta Bank owner Davor Macura, whom the publication describes as close to the Serbian Progressive Party, was arrested earlier this month after reports that he had attempted to flee to Moscow. According to documents seen by Serbian investigative outlet KRIK, prosecutors suspect Macura of embezzling around €390 million over six years.

According to prosecutors, most of these funds were recorded as cash deposits from Alta exchange offices that never made it to the bank vault. The whereabouts of the money are unknown. Macura denies wrongdoing.

The National Bank of Serbia said that the dinar exchange rate is stable and that the country's financial system is not under threat. The regulator also reported continuous direct supervision of Poštanska štedionica's operations and noted that the banks are fully cooperating with it.

After Alta Bank's closure, Russian clients have been approaching other Serbian banks to open accounts, but are often refused. A Telegram group called Volna Serbia was created for people who had more than €50,000 in Alta, and more than 1,700 participants have joined it.

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