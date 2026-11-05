In Serbia, after the Student List’s victory in the parliamentary elections on October 25, law enforcement agencies launched a series of arrests, criminal proceedings and the reopening of old unsolved cases. The Student List won a convincing victory over the Serbian Progressive Party, which, together with former President Aleksandar Vučić, had dominated the country’s politics for 14 years. Deutsche Welle reports on the increased activity of prosecutors and police.

The new parliamentary majority has not yet taken over the levers of power, but in the first days after the vote, detentions, new investigations and the reopening of old proceedings began. Prosecutor Bojana Savović said that this speed of work indicates that the prosecution could have acted earlier but did not. At the same time, she warned that acceleration should not affect the quality of the charges.

Election and corruption cases

In Novi Sad, four people were detained on suspicion of bribing voters. In Mali Zvornik, another six people were detained on suspicion of helping citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina register their residence in Serbia so that they could vote.

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Among the high-profile cases is the detention of Alta Bank owner Davor Macura. He is suspected of illegally accessing a bank vault and withdrawing funds equivalent to approximately €383 million. This happened several days after the National Bank of Serbia revoked Alta Bank’s license and initiated bankruptcy proceedings. According to DW, senior police officials, the head of the Republic Hydrometeorological Institute and managers of state-owned companies were also detained in cases involving alleged abuse of office and manipulation in public procurement.

Documents and the quality of investigations

After the elections, reports and video recordings emerged that may indicate the possible removal or destruction of official documents at state institutions and public companies. On October 29, Chief Prosecutor Zagorka Dolovac issued a binding instruction to heads of prosecutor’s offices to prevent the destruction of official and other records.

Student List representative and future MP Tanja Arsić stressed that investigators must collect sufficient evidence rather than rush to bring charges. Former President Aleksandar Vučić said he is not afraid of arrest and that no evidence of his financial violations will be found. Savović believes that the effectiveness of the prosecution should be assessed by final verdicts and the confiscation of criminally acquired property, rather than by the number of high-profile detentions.

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