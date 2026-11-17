A military MiG-29 aircraft has crashed near the town of Stara Pazova, northwest of Belgrade, Serbia. The pilot, Major Goran Bulajić, was killed in the crash. The Independent reports, citing Serbia's Ministry of Defence.

The crash occurred in a field

The aircraft crashed into a field at approximately 8:45 a.m. local time on Tuesday, 17 November. Stara Pazova is located about 30 miles, or 48 kilometres, from the Serbian capital.

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Local Serbian media published photographs which, according to them, show what appears to be burning aircraft wreckage in a field. An ambulance and police vehicles were near the crash site.

The causes of the crash are being established

A special commission will work to establish the causes of the crash. Serbia's Ministry of Defence said that Goran Bulajić was born in 1973 and joined the military in 1996. The ministry did not provide any further details at that time.

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