On November 25, police in Serbia arrested Dragan J. Vučićević, the owner and editor-in-chief of the Informer TV channel. He was placed in custody for 30 days. Vučićević is suspected of causing panic and disorder through the media and obstructing justice, Deutsche Welle reports.

According to the authorities, Vučićević's appearances created an atmosphere of public harassment, and he called 97 citizens enemies of the state. In particular, he called protesters scum, hyenas and vultures, and also spread claims that students were preparing bloodshed and civil war.

The prosecutor's office's position

The prosecutor's office states that during 2023–2026, Vučićević systematically used Informer TV for a campaign that incited hatred and targeted political opponents of the previous government, activists and independent journalists.

Ivana Stevanović of Belgrade's Slavko Ćuruvija Foundation told DW that Vučićević allegedly persecuted people through his media outlets and spread false claims that could threaten their safety. According to her, calls for violence, threats and insults against prosecutors and judges were also heard on the channel's broadcasts.

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Cases against Informer and the defense's position

Serbia's Regulatory Authority for Electronic Media had previously repeatedly warned Informer TV and temporarily suspended the broadcasting of certain programs. Journalistic and media associations, civil society organizations and representatives of the academic community initiated the revocation of the channel's license.

According to the Slavko Ćuruvija Foundation, more than 1,000 lawsuits for the protection of honor, dignity and reputation have been filed against Informer in recent years. Stevanović claims that over three years, courts granted claims in 92% of completed cases, and awarded compensation to people whose rights had been violated.

Vučićević and his lawyers reject the allegations. The defense insists that the proceedings are effectively punishment for speech and raise the issue of the boundary between freedom of expression and criminal liability. Former Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić said that the Informer editor was detained solely because of his journalistic activity. Members of the Serbian Progressive Party left a parliamentary session after the arrest and gathered near the police station.

The penalty for causing panic and disorder through the media in Serbia ranges from six months to five years in prison.

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