In Belgrade, Serbia, Dragan Vučićević, the owner of the Informer media group, has been detained. He was detained for 48 hours. Der Spiegel reports that prosecutors suspect him of inciting panic and unrest, as well as obstructing justice.

Vučić's reaction

Former Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić confirmed Vučićević's detention during parliamentary debates. He expressed outrage that lawmakers from the student list, which won the most recent parliamentary elections, greeted the news with applause.

Vučić said that the media owner was allegedly detained solely because of his journalistic activities. According to Associated Press, lawmakers from Vučić's SNS party left parliament and went to the police station in Belgrade where Vučićević is being held.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Cases against Informer

The Informer media group includes a television channel, an online portal, and a high-circulation tabloid newspaper. The group's media outlets supported Vučić and, during the election campaign, insulted the then-opposition student movement and some of its representatives.

Earlier, Serbia's electronic media regulator REM restricted broadcasts of certain Informer TV channel programs over violations of election campaign rules. In September, the channel also broadcast live a farewell ceremony for Ratko Mladić, a war criminal convicted of genocide.

In mid-November, 97 citizens filed a joint complaint against Vučićević. In it, they alleged, among other things, incitement to racial and religious hatred and intolerance, creating a security threat, as well as inciting panic and unrest.

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