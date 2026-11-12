In Seoul, 20 middle and high school students from immigrant families are translating children’s books for distribution in the city’s elementary schools. The project is being implemented by the metropolitan education office in cooperation with local publisher Asian Hub, Korea Herald reports.

Books in five languages

Three illustrated books from Korea, Honduras and Morocco were selected for the project. They will be translated into Chinese, Russian, Vietnamese and Mongolian. Each set will also include a Korean-language version, so the publications will be available in five languages in total.

The completed sets will be delivered in December to Seoul elementary schools that offer Korean language classes for students from multicultural families.

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Audio recordings via QR codes

Project participants and invited language specialists will review the translations so that younger schoolchildren can understand the books’ plots and cultural context. The student translators will also read the stories aloud. The recordings will be available via QR codes printed in the books.

Seoul education office head Jeong Geun-sik expressed hope that taking part in the project would help students from immigrant families take pride in their language and culture, as well as strengthen their self-confidence.

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