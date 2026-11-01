As of Sunday morning, no serious incidents had been reported in Seoul, South Korea, during Halloween weekend in the Itaewon and Hongdae districts. Security services strengthened control measures due to the expected large crowds.

Crowds in Itaewon and Hongdae

According to the Korea Herald, between 120,000 and 125,000 people were in the tourist district of Hongdae at 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, while between 30,000 and 32,000 were in Itaewon. The combined number of visitors to the two districts reached approximately 157,000, more than double the average figure over the previous 28 days.

Due to the dense flow of people, pedestrian movement slowed on some streets. Police officers directed the crowd, separated flows moving in opposite directions, and installed barriers to prevent crowding. Vehicle traffic on the main road through Itaewon was restricted from 6:00 p.m.

Seoul Metro Line 6 trains did not stop at Itaewon Station from 11:47 p.m. until the end of service in order to limit the influx of people into the overcrowded district.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Reports about candy were not confirmed

Claims circulated on social media that a man wearing a mask of an owl character from a language-learning app was handing out candy that allegedly contained psychotropic substances. Several accounts said their acquaintances experienced unusual symptoms after receiving the sweets. Police detained the man, found no suspicious substances in the candy, and closed the case after determining that the reports resulted from a misunderstanding.

Commemorating victims of the 2022 tragedy

Some visitors to Itaewon commemorated the 159 people who died in the crush on October 29, 2022. Several groups held a memorial ceremony at the square near Noksapyeong Station and, at around 11:00 p.m., walked through the alley where the tragedy occurred.

After midnight, the number of people in Hongdae fell to between 86,000 and 88,000, while in Itaewon it remained at between 30,000 and 32,000.

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