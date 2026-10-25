In Seoul, South Korea, a fried chicken festival featuring a 400-meter communal table was held on Jamsu Bridge. The event took place on Sunday, ahead of the bridge’s closure to vehicle traffic and its conversion into a pedestrian space, Korea Herald reports.

Two sessions for participants

The first Ttuchi-Ttuchi Chicken Day festival was part of the Car-Free Jamsu Bridge Ttubeok-Ttubeok Festival. The event was organized by the Seoul Metropolitan Government. Visitors attended two 90-minute sessions, at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Each was designed for approximately 1,000 participants, or around 2,000 people in total.

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Guests registered in advance and could choose dishes from the menus of 10 franchises, including BBQ, Puradak, Mom’s Touch, Mexicana Chicken and Jadam Chicken. Manseok Dakgangjeong from Sokcho, as well as Seoul-based Chicken Today and Banpo Chicken, also joined the festival.

Pedestrian space on the bridge

Participants in the two sessions received wristbands in different colors, indicating their choice between classic fried chicken and yangnyeom chicken, Korean chicken in a sweet and spicy sauce. On Monday, Jamsu Bridge is to be closed to traffic as part of its conversion into a pedestrian zone. The pedestrian space is planned to open next year.

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