In South Korea, young people are increasingly attending events where they can lie down, relax or sleep next to strangers. The Korea Herald reports on the development of this format in Seoul. Organizers are creating spaces with pillows, mattresses, dim lighting and music, where visitors can read, listen to music, stare at the ceiling or doze off.

Relaxing among strangers

At the Ceiling Service pop-up event in the Hannam district of central Seoul, the floor was covered with about 3,000 pillows. The event, organized by the art collective Permit together with insurance company Hanwha General Insurance, ran from October 21 to 25 at the insurer's office. The event's name was linked to the time when a person lies in bed and cannot fall asleep.

Another format was Sleep Concert, held by mattress manufacturer Bestsleep on May 21 at the Floating Island venue on the Han River. Nearly 100 participants stayed there overnight. Mattresses, soft bedside lighting and locked phone boxes were prepared for them to help them refrain from using devices. The program included performances by ballad singers, stretching with a Pilates instructor, piano music before sleep and a morning performance by a string quartet.

Furniture brand Iloom also held the Motion Club event in the Seongsu district from April 26 to May 10. Visitors were offered book and poetry readings, yoga, music, film screenings and knitting on adjustable beds.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

A changing attitude toward sleep

One visitor to such events told the publication that he had previously felt guilty about resting without a “productive” purpose. According to him, when other people are resting nearby, it is easier not to think about the need to be doing something else.

Amid the popularity of early-rising practices known as miracle morning, interest in evening routines is growing in South Korea. Naver DataLab data show that in June 2025, searches for “night routine” exceeded searches for “morning routine” for the first time and remained higher through December. Such rituals may include walks after dinner, stretching and meditation.

According to the 2026 Korea Sleep Report, prepared by Asleep based on data from more than 370,000 users from January 2024 to December 2025, they slept an average of 5 hours and 25 minutes per day while spending 6 hours and 39 minutes in bed. The country's sleep industry, according to an estimate by the Korea Sleep Industry Association, grew from about 480 billion won in 2011 to 5 trillion won in 2025.

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