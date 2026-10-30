In Seoul, South Korea, concerns are growing that the United States may resume diplomatic contacts with North Korea without properly taking South Korean interests into account. As Deutsche Welle reports, the country’s politicians are worried that Washington, in seeking a breakthrough in dialogue with Kim Jong Un, could jeopardize the security of its ally.

Tensions at the border

Relations between the two Koreas have sharply deteriorated in recent weeks. Last month, Seoul accused Pyongyang of planting a mine on the South Korean side of the fortified border. Three South Korean servicemen were injured in the explosion. North Korea rejected the accusation and said it was allegedly a false-flag operation intended to discredit the country.

North Korea subsequently conducted several weapons tests, organized its first military drone exhibition attended by Kim Jong Un, redeployed self-propelled artillery units to the border, and began preparing loudspeaker systems to broadcast propaganda toward the South. On Thursday, North Korea also launched about ten short-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan.

Concerns over Washington’s position

US President Donald Trump has stated that he wants to resume talks with Kim Jong Un. According to the outlet, the possibility of their meeting on November 18 in Shenzhen, China, where Trump is due to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, was discussed. There has been no official response from Pyongyang to Washington’s signals.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

At a closed meeting of the intelligence committee of South Korea’s parliament, the National Intelligence Service reported that Kim Jong Un discussed the possibility of meeting Trump during a meeting with senior officials of China’s Politburo in Dandong.

Lim Eul-chul, a professor of international studies at Kongju University, said the greatest concern is the potential US recognition of North Korea as a nuclear state. According to her, there are also fears that an agreement could provide for Pyongyang to abandon long-range nuclear missiles capable of reaching the United States while allowing it to retain short-range missiles that pose a threat to South Korea and Japan.

Relations between allies

Former South Korean politician Kim Sang-woo said there is a crisis of trust between the governments of the two countries. According to him, relations between Seoul and Washington have been affected by tariffs, trade restrictions, and US demands to increase funding for the US military contingent in South Korea.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, during a visit to South Korea, emphasized that Korea’s security affects Europe’s security, just as European security affects the security of the Korean Peninsula.

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