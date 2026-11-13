Authorities in Seoul, South Korea, have filed criminal complaints against five people who, from September 2025 to August 2026, made calls or sent messages to the 119 emergency line a combined 8,710 times. According to the city administration, these contacts disrupted the work of the emergency response center, Korea Herald reports.

Thousands of contacts in three months

According to the city, from June through August, the five people contacted the 119 service a total of 4,034 times. The response center sent them several warning messages, but they continued making the same or similar contacts.

The city administration said that some callers remained silent after calling. Others sent photos unrelated to the emergency service's work or, while intoxicated, asked to be taken home.

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More than 5,500 contacts from one person

One person made 5,547 of the 8,710 contacts: 2,661 calls and 2,886 text messages. The center analyzed the content, frequency, and timing of contacts made by 10 people who most frequently contacted the service over three months for reasons unrelated to its work.

After the analysis, the center sought legal advice from a special judicial police team at the Seoul Metropolitan Fire and Disaster Headquarters. The team assessed whether the actions were intentional and whether they could constitute obstruction of the performance of official duties. Following the review, the city filed criminal complaints.

Director Hong Young-geun called on residents to use the 119 line responsibly so that emergency services can respond quickly to emergencies.

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