The National Changgeuk Company of Korea will stage in Seoul an adaptation of Sophocles’ tragedy “Oedipus Rex,” in which all roles will be performed by women. The production, “Oedipus,” will be shown from November 26 to December 5 at the Daloreum Theater of the National Theater of Korea; English subtitles will be available for audiences, Korea Herald reports.

Women to perform male roles

This is the first production in the company’s history with an exclusively female cast. Pansori singers will portray, among others, Oedipus, Creon and Tiresias, without changing the gender identities of these characters in the story. This approach contrasts with the tradition of ancient Greek theater, where all roles were performed by men.

Yu Eun-sung, artistic director of the National Changgeuk Company of Korea, said the creators wanted to explore the musical sound of a production performed only by women. According to her, playwright Bae Sam-sik, who had previously worked on an adaptation of “The Trojan Women,” wrote the new version from the outset with a female cast in mind.

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Pansori and fear of fate

Lee So-yeon, who plays Oedipus, said that pansori allows performers to embody characters regardless of their gender. She added that she uses almost the same vocal technique for male roles as for other characters.

Director Choi Jin-a, for whom this is her first work in the changgeuk genre after experience in opera and theater, called existential anxiety the production’s central feature. According to her, the adaptation emphasizes fear of fate and the fundamental anxiety of existence. The plot tells of Oedipus, who tries to avoid a prophecy that he will kill his father and marry his mother, but ultimately confronts his fate.

The company has previously turned to Western classics in the pansori format: its “Lear,” based on Shakespeare’s play, was nominated for a Laurence Olivier Award in 2025, while Euripides’ “The Trojan Women” toured the United States in 2022, where all performances of its first U.S. tour sold out.

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