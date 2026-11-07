Seoul's Nodul Island hosted its first outdoor Puppy Yoga session: 16 participants performed yoga exercises and interacted with about 20 dogs from shelters. The program was organized by Puppy Connect, and the animals were brought from several animal welfare organizations, including PawMotion, Dorothy Rescue, Knock Dog and Heangdongsa Rescue, reports Korea Herald.

Yoga and meeting the dogs

The session lasted about 70 minutes. While the instructor led the workout, the dogs walked between the mats, got acquainted with people and searched for hidden treats. Each animal wore a name tag so participants could address it by name.

Some dogs needed time to get used to the new environment and the large number of people. One of them, Bada, initially whined but calmed down when one of the participants picked her up and petted her.

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Purpose of the program

The Puppy Yoga program was launched in May, and sessions have been held once a month since then. Project manager Kim Jina said the idea emerged after she volunteered at a shelter, where she saw a frightened puppy hiding from people. According to her, the program is intended to give dogs a positive experience of interacting with people and encourage visitors to consider adopting animals from shelters.

According to the Paw in Hand network, 94,469 rescued animals were registered in South Korea in 2025. About 45,654 of them, including cats and dogs, were registered as having died or been euthanized, accounting for 48% of the total. From January through October 2026, 26,755 of the 73,101 animals reported by shelters died or were euthanized, while 27% were adopted. These data cover only cases reported by registered shelters. Puppy Yoga visitors can receive information about adopting or fostering dogs during the event or by contacting Puppy Connect.

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