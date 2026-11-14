In Seoul, South Korea, police have referred to prosecutors the case of a woman aged between 50 and 59 who is suspected of attacking a psychiatrist at Severance Hospital. She is in custody on suspicion of attempted murder, obstruction of business, and violating the Medical Service Act, Korea Herald reports.

Attack in consultation room

The incident occurred on November 4 at around 4:35 p.m. in a consultation room on the fifth floor of Severance Hospital in Seoul's western Seodaemun-gu district. According to police, the woman allegedly entered the room behind another patient and pulled out a weapon she had brought with her.

The psychiatrist, a professor surnamed Kang, sustained injuries to his face and hands, including a wound about five centimeters long. He was taken to the emergency department. The injuries were reportedly not life-threatening.

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Stronger protection for medical workers

The Seodaemun Police Station referred the case to the Seoul Western District Prosecutors' Office. Law enforcement applied a provision of the Medical Service Act that provides for harsher punishment for attacks on medical workers while they are providing care.

The provision was introduced in 2019 after a patient fatally wounded psychiatrist Lim Se-won during a consultation at Kangbuk Samsung Hospital in December 2018. Under the law, an attack on a medical worker resulting in injuries may be punishable by up to seven years in prison or a fine of between 10 million and 70 million won. If the attack resulted in serious injuries, imprisonment from three to ten years is stipulated.

During a detention hearing on November 7, the woman said she had been denied medical care in 2018.

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