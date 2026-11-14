The K-Sool Grand Festival, the country's largest festival of traditional alcoholic beverages, has opened in Seoul, South Korea. A record 142 producers of traditional beverages are taking part this year. The three-day event is being held at the aT Center in the Yangjae district in the south of the city.

Record number of producers

The festival is being held for the 16th year. South Korea's Ministry of Agriculture expects about 30,000 visitors, compared with 28,000 last year, when 120 producers took part. As Korea Herald reports, the country's government sees the growing international popularity of Korean cuisine as an opportunity to increase overseas sales of rice wine, fruit wine and distilled spirits.

The festival program includes tastings, master classes and seminars for producers planning to enter foreign markets. Visitors can learn how to make makgeolli, a cloudy Korean rice wine, try cocktails based on traditional beverages paired with Korean dishes and desserts. Other activities include an artificial intelligence-based sommelier that recommends beverages according to guests' tastes and a blind tasting.

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Presidential award for fruit wine

At the opening ceremony, the ministry recognized 18 beverages. The top award went to Blue Wine Company from Yeongdong County in North Chungcheong Province for its Berry Wine 1168CS fruit wine. Awards were also presented to producers of makgeolli, clear rice wine and distilled spirits.

After the opening, Agriculture Minister Song Mi-ryung met with producers to discuss their entry into foreign markets. She said the government would help producers secure quality raw materials, find overseas distributors and test demand in new markets. Kooksoondang was separately recognized for its work to expand overseas sales: over the past five years, its exports totaled $46.15 million.

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